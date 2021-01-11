PARENTS and carers of children due to start primary school in September are being reminded to apply this week.
Applications for children born between September 1, 2016 and August 31, 2017 need to made before midnight on Friday, January 15.
Families can apply for up to five schools and City of York Council recommends that at least one preference should be the catchment school.
Applications can be made online at www.york.gov.uk/schooladmissions
Councillor Keith Orrell, executive member for children, young people and education, said: “Last year 94.2 per cent of families applying for a primary place got their first choice.
"I know that there are so many additional pressures on families at present because of the coronavirus pandemic, but it’s vitally important that parents complete their applications on time.”
Parents will find out which school their child has been allocated on National Offer Day, 16 April.
For further details visit www.york.gov.uk/guideforparents.
For more details, email: education@york.gov.uk or call 01904 551 554.