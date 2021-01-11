MORE than 10,000 people have now been vaccinated against the coronavirus in York - and medics are well on their way to giving the jab to all of the city's care home residents.

The encouraging news was given in a new column in The Press by Professor Mike Holmes, who leads the city's largest vaccination centre on the former Askham Bar Park & Ride site.

He says there has been a 'phenomenal start' and the momentum would keep building, but urges people to be patient, saying: "When it's your turn, you will be notified.The services will very quickly be increasing the numbers they can vaccinate and more capacity will be developed very soon to protect health and social care staff and other key worker groups."

Prof Holmes also says the launch of local vaccination services is something York people should be immensely proud of.

"People have collaborated and negotiated, broken down barriers and worked though the cold winter’s nights to get this working," he says.

"I have personally seen staff make huge sacrifices, give up days off and work until they have done what was needed. Furthermore we have been overwhelmed by those who want to volunteer to be part of this."

He says that seeing how General Practice in York had worked together to vaccinate patients had been 'heart-warming' and they were not doing this alone but through a real collaborative effort with the local NHS, City of York Council, Community Pharmacy, St Leonard’s Hospice and many local businesses.

"Our Hospital Trust in York, which has done an amazing job throughout the pandemic under huge pressure, is also delivering vaccines," he adds.

Meanwhile, Citywide Health - York's Independent Pharmacy Group - has posted on its Facebook page that the milestone of vaccinating the 10,000th patient York passed on Saturday.

It said the the Askham Bar site operated by Nimbuscare had Covid vaccinated 6,000 patients, whilst another 4,500 patients had been vaccinated at Haxby Group Practice.

"Citywide Health provided pharmacy support throughout the day, including the introduction of the new Oxford AstraZeneca vaccine," it said.

"York has now delivered a first Covid vaccination to over 50 per cent of over 80s and care home residents and staff.

"Practices are working through patient lists and booking appointments for those over 80. Practices will be offering the vaccine to the remaining 50 per cent, which should happen over the next two weeks."