POLICE are appealing for a key witness to a fight between a man and woman to come forward.
North Yorkshire Police say they want to trace a witness who tried to stop an altercation between a man and a woman in Welham Road in Norton, Malton at about 9.05pm on Friday (January 9).
A spokesman said the potential witness, who they have not said whether they were a man or a woman, was driving a hatchback car down Welham Road. They saw the incident happening near a grey BMW and stopped to intervene.
The man involved in the altercation has then approached the potential witness and shoved them in the chest before running after the woman. The woman got into the grey BMW and drove away.
Police are keen to hear from the witness. Please contact North Yorkshire Police with any information by calling 101 and selecting option 1.
Please quote reference 12210011242.
Comments are closed on this article.