POLICE are trying to catch a man who exposed himself.
North Yorkshire Police said the incident happened in Cawood on New Years’ Eve, but they have just made the information public.
A police spokesman said: "A man in a dark grey van called a woman in her 70s, who was walking by, over to his van asking for help. When she went to offer help, the man indecently exposed himself.
"The incident occurred on Fostergate near to the junction with Chestnut Road at around 12.15pm on December 31.
"Officers are keen to speak with anyone who has information on the incident or may have CCTV which covers the area.
"Anyone with information is asked to contact North Yorkshire Police on 101, select option 2 and ask for Nicola Knowles collar number 0399. Alternatively you can email Nicola.Knowles@northyorkshire.pnn.police.uk."
Please quote reference number 12200248056.
