A HUSBAND allowed to go to Thailand for his marriage while awaiting sentence for sex offences has been jailed.

Carl David Massey, 40, was given a six-month suspended prison sentence and made subject to police monitoring after he returned to this country in 2019 as a wedded man.

He evaded the checks and is today behind bars for eight months.

“You need to know that court orders are there to be obeyed,” the Recorder of York, Judge Sean Morris, told him.

Massey’s wife watched from the public gallery of York Crown Court as he was jailed.

Defence solicitor Kevin Blount said she has only been in the country a few months because of delays in getting her visa and had arrived after Massey’s latest offences.

Massey, of Abbots Gait, Huntington, pleaded guilty to two breaches of the sexual harm prevention order he was given in 2019.

Ben Whittingham, prosecuting, said the order banned Massey from having an internet device without telling the police and from deleting his internet history on any device he had.

But when police visited him on August 5, they found that he had a phone he hadn’t told them about.

His Google account had evidence that he had deleted 50 GB of data he had accessed on the internet between April and August last year.

Mr Blount said Massey cared for his ailing mother and had originally got the phone for her. But she didn’t use it and it reverted to him. He had “foolishly” not told police about it.

Two years ago, Judge Andrew Stubbs QC delayed sentencing Massey for having indecent images of children on hearing that he had a plane booked within days to go to Thailand for his wedding.