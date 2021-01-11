NORTH Yorkshire Police has issued more than 1,400 fines for breaches of coronavirus laws since the start of the pandemic, new figures have revealed.

A total of 1,484 fixed penalty notices (FPNs) were handed out by the force from March 27 to December 20, according to the latest figures published by the National Police Chiefs’ Council (NPCC).

This is higher than the number of FPNs given out by other forces in Yorkshire during the same period.

West Yorkshire Police issued 1,061 FPNs, South Yorkshire Police dished out 673 and Humberside gave out 169.

The Metropolitan Police handed out only 277 more FPNs than North Yorkshire Police, while Northumbria Police issued the most, with 3,034 given out by officers there.

Across England and Wales, 32,329 fines have been issued by police, with 43 per cent given to those aged between 18 and 24.

NPCC chairman Martin Hewitt thanked the "vast majority of the public" for sticking to the rules and following the guidance in place to limit the spread of the virus.

But he added: "It is vital that everyone continues to take personal responsibility by staying home unless they have a valid reason not to be there. I understand that this is not an easy request to be making but as we return to national restrictions, everyone must play their part in protecting the NHS and saving lives.

“Enforcement doesn’t and shouldn’t always equal police involvement or the issuance of a fixed penalty notice. Individuals, businesses and a range of agencies all have a responsibility to ensure the virus is suppressed, particularly now as we again see increased pressure on the health service. We will continue to engage with people proportionately, fairly and using common sense, taking our well-established 4Es approach. We have produced guidance for forces in line with the new national measures in England which reinforces this approach.

“It is right for officers to be inquisitive about why individuals may be away from home. Those who blatantly ignore the regulations should expect to receive a fixed penalty notice and we’ll target our resources towards those who commit the most serious breaches and put others at risk through their behaviour.”