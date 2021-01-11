THERE has been a case of Covid-19 at a York school.
Like all schools, Huntington Primary Academy is only open to vulnerable children and the children of key workers, but yesterday (January 10) they sent a letter home to parents telling them that there has been a case of coronavirus and that some children should now self-isolate.
Anyone who has been in contact with the individual has been told they must stay at home for ten days, following the advice of Public Health England.
The school remains open to vulnerable children and those of key workers today and parents whose children fall in to those categories are being advised to send their children in if they are fit and well.