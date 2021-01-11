A CAR ploughed in to a house last night.
North Yorkshire Fire and Rescue say they were called out shortly before 11pm to help police after an accident in Knaresborough.
The service say they were called to Blind Lane, Knaresborough, and used a winch to pull the car away from the building. Crews gave advice and left the incident with the police.
North Yorkshire Police say there were no injuries, but a structural engineer had to be called in.
Road conditions still treacherous last night as we were called to this incident in #Knaresborough last night Thankfully no injuries, although we need a structural engineer to look at the house Driver to be interviewed or numerous offences Thanks to @NorthYorksFire for assistance pic.twitter.com/BQldzLNKn4— Sgt Andy Graham (@KnaresPolice) January 11, 2021
