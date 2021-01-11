POLICE and paramedics rescued a dog walker who went in to the river in York after their pet.
North Yorkshire Fire and Rescue say they were called out at shortly before 2.30pm yesterday to York Marina at Naburn after reports that someone was in the water.
A spokesman for the servcie said: "Crews were called out to reports of someone who had jumped into the marina to rescue their dog.
"The person had been rescued from the water by police and parmedics before the arrival of fire crews who took no action."
