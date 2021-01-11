THREE men have been arrested for affray after an alleged incident in York city centre.
York City Task Force tweeted that the incident happened on Low Ousegate on January 4.
It said a "substantial" amount of drugs, cash and weapons were seized.
"This is now forming part of a county lines investigation."
'County Lines' is the term used to describe a form of organised crime where criminals based in urban areas pressurise vulnerable people and children to transport, store and sell drugs in smaller county towns.
It takes its name from the phone lines used by organised crime gangs to communicate between towns.
Comments are closed on this article.