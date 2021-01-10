Melting snow has led to a rash of flood alerts in river catchment areas fed by high ground.
They include a flood alert issued this evening for the River Riccal catchment area - especially around Nunnington.
"The river level is rising due to rainfall and snowmelt over the last 24 hours, with more rain forecast overnight on Sunday and into the early hours of Monday," the Environment Agency said.
"Consequently, flooding of roads and farmland is possible. Areas most at risk are low lying land and roads, particularly around Nunnington."
Flood alerts are also in place for the River Rye catchment area, particularly at Ness near Pickering, and for the Upper Derwent through the Vale of Pickering.
A flood warning remains in force for the River Derwent at Buttercrambe Mill, as river levels remain high and there is a risk of flooding to property.
A flood alert also continues in place for the Lower Derwent between Buttercrambe and Elvington.
"Flooding of roads and farmland is possible," the Environment Agency says. "Areas most at risk are low lying land and roads, particularly around Buttercrambe, Stamford Bridge and Elvington."
