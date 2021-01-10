A North Yorkshire care provider today spoke of his relief after two of his homes received their first Covid-19 vaccinations over the weekend.

Mike Padgham, Managing Director of Saint Cecilia’s Care Group, said it was a milestone day for residents and staff.

Eighteen residents at Saint Cecilia’s Care Home and 29 residents at Saint Cecilia’s Nursing Home, both in Scarborough, were vaccinated over the weekend. A total of 86 staff from the two homes were also vaccinated.

The vaccinations were carried out in the homes by staff from Scarborough Medical Group.

Mr Padgham said: “It is a tremendous relief to finally get some of our residents and staff long-awaited and vital protection against Covid-19.

“The last 10 months have been a living nightmare for those of us caring for older and vulnerable people and today marks a huge stride towards a return to normality for us.

"I am delighted for our residents and the staff and for their families too. And I hope all care and nursing home residents and all vulnerable people in the community and those who care for them will be getting theirs as well”

He praised the team from Scarborough Medical Group for their care and consideration and NHS North Yorkshire CCG for administering the vaccine.

“Surgery staff were absolutely fabulous in the way they came in to both homes and took care of the residents and staff. We cannot thank them enough,” Mr Padgham added.

“We also appreciate the work of the CCG, which has the unenviable task of getting this vital vaccine to as many vulnerable people as quickly as possible and the Government which seems to be living up to its promise of rolling out the vaccine to care and nursing homes quickly.”

Mr Padgham said the vaccinations were important but not the end of the challenges ahead.

“Vaccination is a huge step forward, but we will not rest on our laurels. The latest strain of Covid-19 is extremely aggressive, and we must all be on our mettle to protect ourselves going forward. We haven’t got this beat yet, but we are on the way!”