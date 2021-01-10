Another patient with coronavirus has died at York Hospitals Trust.

It means that, since the pandemic began, 394 Covid positive patients have died at the Trust, which includes both York and Scarborough hospitals.

In England as a whole, a further 508 people who tested positive for coronavirus have died, according to figures releases by NHS England, bringing the total number of covid-related deaths in England since the pandemic began to 55,580.

NHS England said that across the country, the patients who died were aged between 24 and 103 years old. All but 22 of the 508 deaths in England were people who had known underlying health conditions, the organisation said.

The latest figures came as Health Secretary Matt Hancock took to national TV to urge people to 'stay at home'.

Describing the pressure on the NHS as 'very, very bad', Mr Hancock told Sky News' Sophy Ridge on Sunday programme: "It is a very, very serious situation. The NHS needs people to ... stay at home. The single biggest thing that anybody can do is to follow the stay at home guidance."

Mr Hancock stressed that there were only limited exemptions. "Only if you can't work from home and if you need to go out and get shopping or take some exercise," he said.

"But these are highly-limited for a good reason and that's because the pressure on the NHS is very, very bad and we need to bring the case rate right down.

"So it's on all of us really, it always has been a big team effort."