A static caravan and connected wooden lean-to were completely destroyed by a fire thought to have been caused by a log-burning stove.
Fire crews from Acomb were called out to the fire, in the village of Moor Monkton, at just after mid-day yesterday.
'The fire is believed to have originated in a log burning stove and caused 100 per cent fire damage,' North Yorkshire Fire & Rescue said.
One person was checked over by paramedics.
Fire crews also put out a chimney fire in York just before mid-day yesterday.