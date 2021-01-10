YORK could become a global pioneer of 'smart city' transport, according to a Yorkshire hi-tech start-up firm.

Leeds-based Slingshot Simulations is leading a government-backed project to generate 3D models of York, Leeds and Hull and the areas around them - with the aim of improving their transport networks.

Slingshot says its 'digital twin' technology will allow planners to test different ways to boost the capacity of the existing network, and reduce congestion and air pollution.

Under the Yorkshire Geospatial Twin partnership announced by the Cabinet Office last week, Slingshot will work with the three city councils, as well as engineers Arup and BT. If successful, the 12 week project could see the technology being adopted worldwide, Slingshot says.

Slingshot Simulations was founded in 2019 as a spin-out from the University of Leeds. Its ‘digital twin’ technology aims to help businesses and other organisations use advanced computer simulations to test new ideas and make better decisions.

Slingshot CEO Dr David McKee said the Yorkshire transport project was the 'natural next step in Slingshot’s journey towards making digital twins accessible to anyone anywhere'.

Arup's associate director Neil Hooton said: “Digital twins and simulations are vital in helping us visualise data allowing us to build faster, safer, greener and better spaces for everyone. We look forward to collaborating with Slingshot Simulations on this innovative project where we will harness the depth of our engineering and cities expertise to help validate these auto-generated 3D models of Yorkshire cities.”

York transport boss and deputy leader Cllr Andy D’Agorne said: “York’s famous historic streets require us to explore pioneering techniques to improve air quality and reduce congestion whilst ensuring the city is accessible to increasing numbers of residents and businesses.

"We welcome this... and look forward to how it can work alongside our existing Smart Transport Evolution Programme to find 21st century solutions to decarbonise transport and tackle air quality and congestion.”

Cllr D'Agorne and other council representatives will be meeting members of the York Citizens Transport Forum on Friday to discuss ways of improving transport in the city. The Forum wants more priority given to pedestrians.