People could be vaccinated against coronavirus every year in a similar way to the annual flu jab programme, the Health Secretary has said.
Matt Hancock said a dual vaccination against the two conditions in future is "highly likely".
It comes as a health expert warned that even after vaccinating the most vulnerable parts of the population, things will not necessarily return to normal.
The Government is aiming to offer inoculations to almost 14 million vulnerable people in the UK by mid-February.
More than half a million over-80s are due to receive invites this week to jet a jab at one of seven new regional centres in England.
Mr Hancock told Sky News' Sophy Ridge On Sunday programme: "I hope that we will be able to handle this (disease) in the future through a vaccination programme in the same way that we do flu each year.
"I think it's highly likely that there will be a dual vaccination programme for the foreseeable - this is in the medium-term - of flu and Covid."
