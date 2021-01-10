The weather in York today will be warmer than over the last few days, rising to a high of 6 degrees C for most of the afternoon.
It will be cloudy, with perhaps some light rain this morning - though patchy early rain falling on frozen surfaces may lead to some icy stretches first thing, the Met Office warns.
Across Yorkshire, the weather today will gradually become drier, with some bright spells developing. Breezy and less cold everywhere.
Temperatures tonight are not expected to fall below 2 degrees C. Tomorrow, thwe weather will stay mostly cloudy and windy, with further heavy rain and fog over the hills.
Tuesday is expected to be cold and dry after overnight rain clears. There will be sunny spells and light winds, with temperatures bel;ow freezing for much of the day.