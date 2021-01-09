POLICE were out in force at York Railway Station today as part of a high-profile crime-fighting initiative that involves surprise visits by uniformed and plainclothes officers.
Officers from York Police's city centre neighbourhood policing team worked with the British Transport Police for today's 'Project Servator' operation.
Project Servator involves 'highly visible and unpredictable' deployments of uniformed and plainclothes officers, which can happen at any time.
The operations include officers who are 'specially-trained to spot the tell-tale signs that someone may be planning or preparing to commit a crime', a police spokersperson said.
"Officers will talk to the public and local businesses to let them know what they are doing and remind them to be vigilant, trust their instincts and report anything that doesn’t feel right."
