York on a Saturday night: it's always heaving with clubbers and raucous hen parties, right?
Not during lockdown, it isn't.
The city centre at 6pm this evening was eerily silent and deserted, all nightlife stopped in its tracks by the coronavirus.
Coney Street was all dressed up in its Christmas lights finery - but there was no-one to see it.
Ouse Bridge was almost deserted - and in Parliament Street, St Sampson's Square, St Helen's Square and Stonegate the Christmas lights burned brightly, shining out over empty streets.
It was a reminder of the heavy toll this pandemic is taking - not just in the tragic loss of human lives, but in the loss of livelihoods, too.
Empty: Parliament Street tonight
All dressed up in its Christmas lights finery - with no-one to see. Coney Street this evening
Deserted: Davygate at 6.15pm
