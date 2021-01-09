This is how one York Hotel has been saying 'thank you' to the NHS heroes battling coronavirus to help us all.
The Park Inn by Radisson, which overlooks the River Ouse and is said to be the city's second tallest building, this evening switched on bedroom lights to create a giant heart symbol shining out across the city.
"We did it because we want to show how really grateful we are to the NHS frontline workers, who are fighting against the coronavirus pandemic," said general manager Dinesh Kunder.
"We are so proud of them and what they are doing."
Making sure the right lights were switched on took some doing, Dinesh admitted - he and his staff had to practice during the day.
The lights were switched on just before 6pm - and will remain on at night over the weekend.
It has all taken a bit of juggling, Dinesh admitted - the hotel is still open for essential workers and permitted travel.