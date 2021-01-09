York's Covid infection rate continues to soar.

The latest figures from Public Health England show that in the last 24 hours, the 'rolling rate' of infection in the city has risen to 626.3 people per 100,000 of the population - up from 574 per 100,000 yesterday.

In early December, York's infection rate reached as low as 59 - meaning it has increased more than 10-fold in just one month.

In the seven days to January 4, there were 1,319 covid cases in the city - almost double the figure for the previous week.

The worst areas of the city, in terms of infection, are Woodthorpe and Acomb Park, where the infection rate now stands at 1,220.3 per 100,000; Acomb, where the infection rate is 964.8 per 100,000; and Clifton Without and Skelton, where the infection rate is 1,034.3. All three areas have seen big rises in infection rates in the last week.

North Yorkshire now has an infection rate of 448/ 100,000 and a total of 2,769 cases - double the total last week. The infection rate in the East Riding of Yorkshire stands at 241.8. It has 825 cases - a 31 per cent increase on last week.

The infection rate for england as a whole is now 677.5/ 100,000 - meaning that York's infection rate is now close to the national average.

Scotland has an infection rate of 301.5/ 100,000; Wales a rate of 505.3/ 100,000; and Northern Ireland a rate of 707.5/ 100,000.

You can check out how your area is doing using the interactive map here