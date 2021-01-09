We've always know the Vikings are a doughty, determined lot.

So it is no surprise that they're not letting something like a global pandemic get in the way of having a good time.

The February half term is traditionally when the Jorvik Viking Centre hosts its annual Viking Festival.

The largest such event in Europe, it usually features living history encampments, craft workshops and a trader’s market - and culminates in a march of hundreds of warriors through the city streets, and an evening floodlit finale with live combat and pyrotechnics.

None of that will be possible this year, because of covid. So instead York's Vikings will be holding a 'Thing'.

In Viking times, a ‘Thing’ was a public assembly – a gathering of leaders to solve disputes and discuss key issues from religion to politics.

In York this year, however, it will take the form of a live-streamed festival - 'That Jorvik Viking Thing' - which will feature pre-recorded videos and podcasts as well as live-streamed events and presentations.

There will also be a headline concert streamed direct from Norway featuring Nordic folk musician Einar Selvik.

Einar – who fronts the Nordic folk band Wardruna – will talk about his work, demonstrate instruments and play some of his most recent music as part of the event, being streamed live from Norway at 7.30pm GMT on Saturday February 20.

The musician has previously performed at two Jorvik Viking Festivals, and his music featured in the fiery finale to the 2019 Festival.

“When it became apparent that Covid-19 restrictions would make our normal Jorvik Viking Festival events impossible to host, we started looking at how we could reach an even wider audience with a largely-online event," said festival manager Gareth Henry.

"The idea of a Thing – the Viking word for a gathering or meeting – was born; something accessible to fans of Norse culture across the world. We were thrilled when Einar agreed to livestream an event for 'That Jorvik Viking Thing' – an opportunity to share his talents with our Viking enthusiasts."

That Jorvik Viking Thing will also include a Q&A session hosted by leading music journalist and filmmaker, Alexander Milas, and a series of academic lectures, forming an online version of the Jorvik Symposium which takes place as part of the Festival each year.

Most of the activities during That Jorvik Viking Thing will be free of charge to watch, but with the Jorvik Viking Centre itself once again closed due to lockdown restrictions and all visitor income ceased, a few livestreamed events will require paid-for tickets to help cover the costs. Viewers of the free events are also being asked to support the work of the Trust, including Jorvik, by donating or by purchasing tickets to visit the centre later in the year.

Einar Selvik, That Jorvik Viking Thing, 7.30pm, Saturday February 20. Tickets for the livestreamed event are available online at jorvikthing.com and jorvikvikingcentre.co.uk priced at £15.

It is hoped that Jorvik Viking Festival will return in February 2022.