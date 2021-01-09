TWO suspected 'county lines' drug dealers were arrested after police stopped their car in Harrogate.

Officers from the police's 'Operation Expedite' proactive drugs team spotted the car travelling along Leeds Road into Harrogate on Thursday night.

They followed the car into town. "It came to a stop and the passenger ran off, discarding a large amount of suspected cocaine and a mobile phone," a police spokesperson said. "He was also found to be in possession of £700."

The man was caught following a short chase on foot.

The passenger and driver, both from Leeds, were both arrested on suspicion of possessing class A drugs with intent to supply. The driver was also arrested on suspicion of drug driving after a roadside drugs test showed a positive result.

The pair, who are aged 28 and 44, have since been released while under investigation to allow for further enquiries.

Detective Sergeant Marcus Dawson of Harrogate Police’s Operation Expedite team, said: “We are sending a clear message to the drug peddling fraternity that despite lockdown, it’s business as usual when it comes to disrupting drug dealing and the misery it causes.

“We urge members of the public to keep on reporting suspicious activity to us, we are still here and still need you to report information to us. If you prefer not to talk to us, remember you can report information to Crimestoppers anonymously.”

Police say information from the public is vital when helping them tackle drug dealing.

They are particularlty concerned abnout 'cuckooing' - where drug dealers take over a vulnerable person's house.

They have urged members of the public to report any signs of suspicious activity, including:

increased callers at a property

an increase in cars pulling up for short periods of time

different accents at a property

increased antisocial behaviour at a property

not seeing the resident for long periods of time

unfamiliar vehicles at the property

windows covered or curtains closed for long periods

Communal doors propped open

Call North Yorkshire Police on 101 if you are suspicious - or if you wish to remain anonymous, call Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111. If you or another person is in immediate danger, always call 999.