A stalker has been jailed for two and a half years for subjecting his victim to a 'lengthy and terrifying ordeal' over a period of 18 months.

Mark Robert Stephens, 54, from Ingleton, left his victim feeling like a prisoner in her own home, York Crown Court heard.

Stephens followed her as she went about her daily life - and when she took her car to a garage for a routine check, she discovered it had been fitted with a tracking device.

North Yorkshire Police Detective Sergeant, Ian Philips said:

“Stephens is a manipulative individual who made his victim feel terrified as she continued her day-to-day life.

"He set about befriending members of the local community in order to turn them against her, a calculated move to increase his victim’s feelings of isolation.

“Only now that he will be serving his prison sentence can she begin to rebuild her life, knowing that she is safe.

“The victim has shown a great deal of bravery in reporting this to the police and we would encourage anyone who feels threatened by the behaviour of an individual or who is experiencing any form of stalking or harassment to get in touch with us. We are here to help and support you, no matter what you are going through.”

Stephens pleaded guilty to the charge of stalking involving serious alarm/distress and was sentenced to two years and six months in prison. He was also issued with a lifetime restraining order to protect his victim.

Have you been a victim of stalking or harassment? Contact North Yorkshire Police on 101 - or call 999 if it is an emergency.

"We have specially-trained officers who can help victims of stalking and harassment, and can also help you access other support services," a police spokesperson said.

Find out more about stalking and what to do here:

Other places to find help: National Stalking Helpline (run by the Suzy Lamplugh Trust): 0808 802 0300

Independent Domestic Abuse Service (IDAS): 03000 110 110

Supporting Victims: 0808 168 9293