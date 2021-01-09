THE whole of York and North Yorkshire remain under a yellow weather warning for ice this morning, as temperatures remained below zero.

"Icy stretches may lead to some difficult driving conditions," a spokesperson for the Met Office warned. "There will probably be some icy patches on untreated troads, pavements and cycle paths'.

Slipping and injuring yourself remains a real possibility, the Met Office says - so take care if you do have to be out and about.

Temperatures in York were at -4 degrees at 9am this morning, and were not due to rise to zero until 11am.

The highest temperatures today will be only 2 degrees - although conditions will remain bright and sunny.