THE whole of York and North Yorkshire remain under a yellow weather warning for ice this morning, as temperatures remained below zero.
"Icy stretches may lead to some difficult driving conditions," a spokesperson for the Met Office warned. "There will probably be some icy patches on untreated troads, pavements and cycle paths'.
Slipping and injuring yourself remains a real possibility, the Met Office says - so take care if you do have to be out and about.
Temperatures in York were at -4 degrees at 9am this morning, and were not due to rise to zero until 11am.
The highest temperatures today will be only 2 degrees - although conditions will remain bright and sunny.
