PUPILS have tested positive for coronavirus at 40 York schools, a new report has revealed.
The Covid-19 Daily Data Tracker, published by the authority, said that in the seven days up to last Sunday, 104 children of primary and secondary school age who tested positive in 40 different schools across the City of York Council area.
The schools concerned are not identified in the report but The Press reported last weekend that there had been an outbreak at St Mary's Primary School at Askham Richard, which a parent claimed had led to more than 30 cases among children and adults in families across the area.
The Government decided on Monday to close schools because of the rising cases, but with vulnerable children and those of key workers able to continue attending.
The latest report also says that as of yesterday, 14 care homes in the council area had confirmed Covid-19 infections, involving at least one case of either a staff member or resident.
The latest ‘outbreak,' involving two or more cases, in a residential care setting in York was reported by Public Health England yesterday at a home.
The homes involved are not identified in the report.