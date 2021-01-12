AS families return to home schooling, we asked parents and pupils to share the fruits of their labour with readers - and to pass on any tips.

Here, two York mums tell us their stories:

Gemma Matthews said: "We have been home schooling via online lessons with our son's primary school.

"We are both key workers but able to work from home so we are fortunate in that respect.

"We both work full time so the online delivery from the school has been invaluable."

Gemma sent us a photo of her son Jack with his globe creation for geography.

Jack with his globe

Stephanie Akers of Derwenthorpe also shared photos of her son Hugo.

She said: "At mummy school I have been following the lesson plans by Hugo's teacher.

"I invested in a white board and I try to stick to a routine. So far so good, also using lots of bribery with chocolate and sweets!

"I think it massively helps if you have a supportive school and teachers which we do."

And she sent us a photo of Hugo learning his phonics.

Hugo enjoying home schooling

If you are home schooling, we'd love to see what you and your child are up to. Send us your story and photos via the Send Now button below.