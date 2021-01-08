HEALTH leaders in North Yorkshire are urging people to be patient as the phased rollout of Covid vaccinations accelerates.
Amanda Bloor, of the NHS North Yorkshire clinical commissioning group (CCG), said it was 'heartening' to see patients’ enthusiasm to have the Covid vaccine, but it was important that those at most risk of falling seriously ill and dying from coronavirus were vaccinated first.
“Your GP surgery is following the necessary guidance and will be in touch with you when it’s your turn to be vaccinated – please do not contact them," she said.
CCG clinical chair, Dr Charles Parker, said GP practices were currently taking a high volume of calls about the vaccine, which meant people calling their surgery for routine appointments were having to wait much longer for their call to be answered.
“Please, don’t call your surgery about the vaccine; they will get in touch with you at the appropriate time and you will not miss out," he said.
"When it is the right time for you to receive your vaccination, you will receive an invitation to come forward. This may be via the phone, or through a letter either from your GP or the national booking system."
