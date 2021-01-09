A GROUP set up by two cafe owners in York has raised more than £27,000 to make meals for vulnerable people.

The Supper Collective, set up by Steve and Julia Holding last year, aims to distribute 100 meals per day to those in need.

The pair launched the group at the start of the Covid-19 pandemic, after they were forced to close their cafe, The Pig and Pastry, in Bishopthorpe Road.

Julia said: “After we had to close, we decided to fight back by doing what we do best.

“We joined forces with other York chefs, independent businesses, a local councillor and a team of fantastic volunteers to help us organise, create and deliver meals to any in need across York.”

All of those involved with the group give up their time for free to support those in need.

The majority of the meals are given to vulnerable people and their families, however some are given to NHS staff working on the frontline.

Around 15,000 meals have been distributed so far.

Julia added: “We aim to keep this project going for as long as our community needs it.

“We want to ensure that no one volunteering for our Supper Collective is out of pocket for their amazing efforts.”

The group set a target of raising £1,000 to help them purchase produce to make the meals.

However, they have smashed the target, raising £27,611 so far on their donation page. They have also received a number of donations by post, taking the total even higher.

Steve said: “We have been overwhelmed by all of the support. It has blown us away.”

Over the festive period, the group teamed up with local charities including The Island, IDAS and Refugee Action York (RAY) to distribute supermarket vouchers to vulnerable families.

The donation page remains open at: https://bit.ly/3q1353b