THE demand for a garden is driving searches for property in York.

According to new data released by Zoopla, which studied the most searched terms in 2020 by buyers in York, additional outdoor space is the key demand for home hunters in the city.

Fuelled by the lockdowns and various restrictions that have been in place since March, eight of the ten most searched-for terms by property hunters relate to increased indoor and outdoor space.

In the last 12 months, demand for extra family living spaces has increased with searches for ‘gardens’ topping the list of Zoopla search terms for buyers in York in 2020.

Other search terms such as ‘detached’ and ‘rural’, which both make the top ten, further reiterate the demand from home hunters for extra space.

Another search term making it into the top ten for 2020 is ‘annex’, which could be in part down to the change in some living situations, as more families invite aging parents to live with them or welcome back grown-up children who had previously flown the nest. The shift to working from home could also explain the increased want and need for additional space.

The full list of most searched terms for York in 2020 is:

1. Garden

2. Garage

3. Parking

4. Detached

5. Bungalow

6. Rural

7. Secluded

8. Annex

9. Acre

10. Balcony

Popular Properties Current properties for sale in York boasting some of the most popular searched for features like large gardens and an annex include a stunning five-bed detached house in St Martins Lane (£1,500,000), a four-bed detached bungalow in Huntington (£465,000) and a four-bed detached house in Haxby (£399,995).

Tom Parker, Consumer Spokesperson, Zoopla, said: “The unprecedented circumstances this year and various lockdowns have created an opportunity for the people of York to evaluate their current home situation and that has accelerated a desire to move. It’s no surprise that outdoor space dominates searches as the time we’re spending at home, personally and professionally, continues to increase.”

Ben Hudson, Managing Director of Hudson Moody, an award-winning estate agency in York, said: “The data from Zoopla supports what we’ve seen from buyers in York this year. Due to lockdowns and restrictions, more people are working remotely and demand for larger homes with more outdoor space has increased. York’s stunning surrounding countryside is also high on the list of most searched terms, mirroring what we’ve seen from people keen to move to our beautiful city.”

