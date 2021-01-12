HERE are some more of York's beautiful lockdown babies.

Jacob Frank Kenneth Saunders

Jacob Frank Kenneth Saunders was born on October 19 at York Hospital, weighing 7lb 5oz to Claire Louise and Christopher Saunders of Easingwold. Mum said: "Jacob was born at 37 weeks via planned c-section after severe pregnancy complications."

Orla-Rose Daniel

Orla-Rose Daniel with big sister Daisy-May

Orla-Rose Daniel was born to parents Sarah Knowles and Andy Daniel of Wheldrake. Orla is a sister for Daisy-May. Orla was born March 20 weighing 8lbs 7oz in York Hospital.

Mum said: "I was due to be induced at lunch time on the 20th but Orla decided to take matters into her own hands and labour began in the early hours. She couldn't wait to meet the family and was born within a couple of hours. We cannot thank the incredible staff at York Hospital enough for doing everything they could to ensure her arrival was still a magical memory to treasure despite the pending pandemic. Orla was a welcome ray of sunshine the Friday before the national lockdown began."

Twins Teddy and Hetty Young

Baby twins Teddy Peter Young and Hetty Jean Young of Main Street York were born on October 5 weighing 5lbs each at York Hospital.

Enya Rose Forrest

Enya Rose Forrest was born to Kayleigh and Nathan Forrest on July 15 at York Hospital. The parents said: " We want to thank the wonderful midwives and doctors at York Hospital for all their hard work on the safe arrival of Enya Rose."

Roman-Leigh James Laurence

Roman-Leigh James Laurence was born on August 3 to Chantelle Cowling and Gabriel Laurence of Heworth, York.

Chantelle said: "My granddad passed away four days before I gave birth and everyone had said I bet you go into labour now, where there is a death there is a life and it all happened pretty fast. I went in hospital two days after he had passed and by the Tuesday my baby was here."

Rosalie Kathleen Parker

Rosalie Kathleen Parker was born at York hospital on October 1 to Kimberley Parker from York, She was two weeks early weighing 5 lb 6oz.

Noah David Mair

Noah David Mair was born at York Hospital on March 20 to Alicia Hawkins-Roberts and David Mair of York. He spent the first week of his life and lockdown in NICU with jaundice and having a blood transfusion.

Rory Joshua Simpson

Rory Joshua Simpson, born on October 14 weighing 8lb 4oz at York Hospital to Nicky and Jason Simpson of Acomb, York.

Isla Deacon-Brown

Isla Deacon-Brown born on August 7 at York Hospital to Evie Brown and Jak Deacon of Walmgate, York.

Isla Deacon-Brown born on August 7 at York Hospital to Evie Brown and Jak Deacon of Walmgate, York. Evie said: "Isla was three weeks early and I gave birth to her during first lockdown. No one actually saw me pregnant as I didn’t start showing properly till about 20 weeks. By that point we were already in lockdown. So it came as a massive shock to some that we came out of lockdown with a little baby girl!"

