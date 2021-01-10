A WOMAN told members of a York church today that she has won her battle against lung cancer - thanks to their prayers.

Jackie Stokes said she felt like the 'luckiest person on this planet' after being told by doctors she was completely cancer free.

"I put it down to the prayers of this church, and the people that healed me, and God," she said in an emotional testimony, recorded on a video which was played to the St Barnabas Church congregation during an online service this morning.

Jackie, 57, of Carnot Street, off Leeman Road, said her cancer diagnosis in 2019 had been a shock and she had been scared 'but my church came to my rescue.. they came and they prayed for me, and I have never felt anything like it. The Holy Spirit came within me.

"A couple of weeks later I had an operation at James Cook (Hospital), and they removed part of my lung. I believe the Holy Spirit aided me and within a year I am back to myself and I am cancer free.

"God wanted to use me as a tool. I know he did. It wasn't my time yet. Now I feel full and I feel happy, and I know we are in the lockdown and it's a scary time at the moment, but light will come. It will finish and it will all be good again."

The Press has reported previously how Jackie's lung cancer was spotted and then treated exceptionally early after she tripped, fractured two ribs and went to hospital,where an X-ray revealed the tumour’s presence..

She said St Barnabas, off Leeman Road, where she worked as a volunteer, was known as a 'healing church' and, while people were praying for her, she had suddenly felt an intense burning sensation in the area of her lung. After surgeons had removed a lobe from her right lung, tests showed there had been no spread of the disease and she was unlikely to need chemotherapy.

Pioneer Minister Matt Woodcock said: "Jackie has been an inspiration to us all. Her positive attitude after her diagnosis, her belief she would get better and belief in the power of prayer is amazing. We are just thrilled for her that she is cancer free. Her testimony has shone a light for people at a very dark time."