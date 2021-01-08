YORK'S weekly rate of recording cases of Covid-19 is now almost 10 times higher than it was in early December, latest figures confirm.
The data from Public Health England (PHE) shows that York's rate is now 574 people per 100,000, meaning it has increased by over 40 in the last 24 hours.
In early December, York's weekly rate reached as low as 59, meaning it is now almost 10 times higher.
The PHE data also shows that there have been a further 203 cases recorded in the City of York Council area, taking the total for the whole pandemic up to 8,725.
North Yorkshire's weekly rate also continues to rise, as it now stands at 402.9, with a further 334 cases recorded over the last 24 hours.
In the East Riding of Yorkshire, a further 115 cases of the virus have been recorded, taking the area's total for the whole pandemic up to 13,145.
Across the UK, a further 68,053 cases have been recorded, the highest daily increase since the pandemic began. These further cases take the country's total up to 2,957,472.
