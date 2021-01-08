POLICE are asking for the public’s help to find a wanted man.
North Yorkshire Police say they are trying to track down Joe Ashley Shepherd, 32, from Lancashire. His last known address was in Barnoldswick.
A police spokesman said: "He also has connections to Colne, Barrowford, Nelson, Burnley, Bolton and Failsworth areas.
"Officers need to speak to him about an investigation into a stolen vehicle in the Cowling area.
"Despite repeated attempts to locate him, he remains wanted."
Anyone who has seen him recently or knows where he is now is asked to contact North Yorkshire Police on 01904 618691 and pass information to the Force Control Room.
If you wish to remain anonymous, you can pass information to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 or online at crimestoppers-uk.org Reference number 12190183480
