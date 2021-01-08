YORK City have set the date for their long-awaited first game at the LNER Community Stadium.

York will play Gateshead in the Vanarama National League North on Tuesday, January 19, having reached an agreement with City of York Council.

The club will occupy the new stadium with effect from Monday, January 11.

A joint York City and City of York Council statement said: "Both parties have worked extremely hard to overcome any obstacles in the delivery of the project, with the aim of having York City Football Club in their new home as soon as possible.

"Both parties would like to make clear that all recent issues have been resolved and our primary focus is on readying the stadium for fixtures this month.

"The Council recognises that recent public statements regarding elements of the YCFC lease were unfortunately misrepresented and we look forward to building on this positive working relationship moving forward."

Cllr Nigel Ayre said: "We would like to thank York City Football Club for their input and involvement in the project and we look forward to a very bright future for both of the cities sporting teams.

"We look forward to welcoming Gateshead FC later this month.

"Our aim throughout our work on the York Community Stadium project has been to deliver an incredible stadium and wider leisure facility for supporters, residents and the wider York community.

"The new stadium boasts 8,500 seats and has already been recognised by the FA and RFL as one of the finest smaller stadiums in the country, with both organisations looking to use the site in the future, not just for the Rugby World Cup later this year!”

York City chairman Jason McGill added: "On behalf of everyone at York City Football Club, our staff players and supporters, we thank the Council for delivering this great stadium and look forward to our next chapter, with the LNER Community Stadium as our home."