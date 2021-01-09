A POPULAR shop has closed for the duration of the lockdown period.

Rafi’s Spicebox in Goodramgate closed after announcing its decision in a Facebook post.

The company said the York site will be one of four of the group’s shops to close – those in Sudbury, Harrogate and Leeds will also close for the short term.

They said: “We have made the difficult decision to temporarily close our York, Sudbury, Harrogate and Leeds stores from Sunday, January 10.

“As the nation enters another lockdown we are encouraging all of our loyal customers to continue to shop small and support local businesses where possible.

“We are incredibly fortunate that our Mail Order department will remain fully operational so you can still order your favourite Rafi’s Spicebox curries direct to your door.”

However, Rafi’s does have four concession booths which will stay open, alongside their online shop.

The company added: “There are many sectors, like hospitality, that have been worse affected by the current situation than ourselves but there are many ways you can help.

“Consider using online delivery services, takeaways, click and collect options or even just sharing your favourite small businesses with friends and family online. It does make a difference.”

Rafi’s Spicebox is known for its hand blends family recipes and spice mixes for people to cook traditional Indian food at home.

It was launched in 1989 when cookbook author Rafi Fernandez opened an Asian delicatessen in Suffolk - before expanding up north, opening a second shop in York in 2004.

In 2017 Rafi's was named the Best Independent Retailer in the Observer Food Monthly Awards.