A MAN “behaved like a crazed beast” as he injured his partner with a knife and threatened to kill her, York Crown Court heard.

It was the latest in a series of domestic violence attacks by Craig Mulgrew, who has previously menaced a pregnant woman with a crowbar.

Michael Cahill, prosecuting, said Mulgrew reacted angrily when he found a pack of cigarettes in his partner’s car.

“He was a man who became very jealous and lost control for a period of time on that night,” said defence barrister Stephen Grattage.

Mulgrew, 32, of Mowbray Drive, Acomb, pleaded guilty to causing actual bodily harm to his partner, assaulting another person who tried to protect her and threatening to kill her.

He had previously been jailed for nearly two years for threatening an ex-partner and another man with a crowbar when she was pregnant, and for four years and nine months for wounding his mother’s partner with intent to cause grievous bodily harm.

Jailing him for 30 months, the Recorder of York, Judge Sean Morris, told Mulgrew: “You behaved like a crazed beast.”

Mr Cahill said Mulgrew was angry with the woman for a couple of hours on December 3.

He called her names and punched a person who tried to protect her.

After a short period when he was calmer, he again started shouting and swearing.

He fetched a knife from the kitchen and went into the room where she was sitting holding it by his side.

He punched her to the head and the knife hit her leg.

She did not suffer major injuries.

The judge said Mulgrew had had the knife to make the woman believe he intended to carry out his threat to kill her.

Mr Grattage said Mulgrew wanted to apologise for his actions and was ashamed and remorseful.

The woman had told police Mulgrew had never behaved like that to her before.

The knife had been held down by Mulgrew’s leg and had been effectively hidden during the incident, the court heard.