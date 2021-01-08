THERE have been two further deaths related to Covid-19 recorded at hospitals in the York Teaching Hospitals NHS Foundation trust.
The latest data from NHS England shows that the total number of deaths related to the virus in the York trust is now 392.
The trust includes York Hospital and Scarborough.
There have been a further 72 deaths in the North East and Yorkshire region.
Across England, a further 715 people, who tested positive for the coronavirus have died, bringing the total number of confirmed reported deaths in hospitals in the country to 54,447.
Patients were aged between 30 and 101 years old. All except 23, aged 45 to 99 years old, had known underlying health conditions.
The dates of death range from December 15 - January 7.
The families of those who have sadly passed away have been informed.
