NEW temporary timetables are being introduced by a York bus operator.

Coastliner and Cityzap routes switched to temporary timetables from this Sunday (January 10) with schedules built around the needs of key workers.

Meanwhile, all local services in and around York run by York & Country will continue to run to their current timetables.

As The Press reported yesterday, First York is also bringing in some service alterations from Sunday.

The bus operators’ CEO Alex Hornby said: “Our message to our customers is that we are still very much here for you – our buses are clean, safe and ready to go, just as they have always been throughout the pandemic. We know from experience that our buses provide a vital service for key workers and others who depend on us to reach essential shops and services.

“All of our routes will continue to run, just a little less often around shopping hours. Our first priority is to make sure key workers can get to and from work, and that essential journeys can still be made, using our buses in York, North Yorkshire and beyond.

“We will continue to help those who need to travel to do so, just as we did throughout last year’s restrictions – and we thank our customers for their understanding and support, as we adapt to the reduction in the numbers travelling during the current lockdown.”

The following service changes apply to Coastliner and Cityzap:

Coastliner 843: Leeds – Tadcaster – York – Malton – Scarborough:

• Daily: Buses every 60 minutes throughout the route; together with Cityzap, a bus every 30 minutes on Monday to Friday between York and Leeds. Evening Coastliner buses will run every hour between Leeds – York – Malton only.

Coastliner 840: Leeds – Tadcaster – York – Malton – Pickering – Whitby:

• Monday to Saturday: Buses every two hours between Malton and Thornton-le-Dale, connecting at Malton with buses to/from York and Leeds; two buses per day continue to/from Whitby.

• Sunday: Five journeys between Malton and Thornton-le-Dale, connecting at Malton with buses to/from York and Leeds; two buses per day continue to/from Whitby.

Cityzap: York – Leeds Express:

• Monday to Friday: Daytime Cityzap buses every 60 minutes between York and Leeds; together with Coastliner, a bus every 30 minutes between York and Leeds.

• Saturday and Sunday: Coastliner buses run every 60 minutes.

Full details of all services are available online here and via the free Transdev Go mobile app.