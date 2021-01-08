THE Met Office has issued a yellow weather warning for ice from midnight tonight until 11am tomorrow.
The warning covers York and the whole of North and East Yorkshire.
A snow and ice warning covering the region is already in place and runs until midnight tonight.
The Met Office said icy stretches may lead to some difficult driving conditions.
North Yorkshire County Council has urged people to only travel if essential.
Last Updated:
Are you sure you want to delete this comment?
Report This Comment