HUNDREDS of people have signed a petition calling for a review of plans for a massive new prison in East Yorkshire.

East Riding of Yorkshire Council approved proposals in 2019 for the 1,440 inmate prison, adjacent to the existing top security jail at Full Sutton, near Stamford Bridge, despite more than 2,700 objections.

Humberside Police also criticised the plans, which formed part of Boris Johnson’s scheme to create an extra 10,000 prison places nationwide.

But Stamford Bridge parish councillor Colin Clarke has now launched a petition on the Parliament website, which claims a review is needed to consider a range of issues including the site’s suitability for a large prison, transport issues and a previous agreement concerning the site and environmental issues.

The petition, which had been signed by 485 people by yesterday and is available at https://petition.parliament.uk/petitions/564623, states: “We believe environmental and other impacts have not been adequately assessed, and plans have been defended using unreliable claims.

“The 1,440 inmate prison could result in more than 1,000 vehicle trips per day, adding to traffic delays for commuters and emergency vehicles in Stamford Bridge.

“It could detract from important cycling and walking routes. Public concerns exist with more than 2,800 objections, including from local councils. We believe East Yorkshire has sufficient prisons with over 1,500 Cat C places but North Yorkshire have none.”

Cllr Clarke told The Press that he believed the prison had been promoted using unreliable information, claiming prisoners were allowed one visit per month when by law they were allowed two visits per four week period.

“Incorrect information regarding the proportion of trips by public transport was provided,” he added. “The MoJ (Ministry of Justice) did not disclose a previous agreement to provide a public inquiry if a category C prison was being proposed for the site.”

A Prison Service spokesperson said: “These unsubstantiated claims were investigated and dismissed during the planning application process.” Main construction work at the prison is expected to start in 2022.