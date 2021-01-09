AS schools across the region remain closed for the latest lockdown, local campaigns manager for the NSPCC Helen Westerman looks at the impact of the pandemic on our children.

“Hopefully as we enter the new lockdown, we will embrace the spirit of community seen in last spring’s lockdown, and work to ensure all of us are kept as safe as possible.

But Covid-19 is not the only danger facing children, and while we support the Government’s decision to close schools, it is vital we ensure children are not left isolated, unsupported, and facing further risks behind closed doors.

Of course, there are educational benefits from being in school, but interaction with friends and peers is a huge boost to a child’s mental health and wellbeing.

Just as important is that they are visible to teachers and staff who are trained to identify when something might be wrong or upsetting a young person, and who children can trust to speak to about any problems they are experiencing.

An average of 50 children called, emailed and messaged Childline every day of last year’s lockdown after suffering abuse, with counselling sessions on abuse and neglect rising by 22 per cent compared with pre-lockdown levels. Childline is here for children, and our counsellors will continue to be there when children need them most.

The pandemic has also created a perfect storm of opportunity for online abuse and grooming – police recorded 1,220 offences of sexual communication with a child in England and Wales during the three-month lockdown. And we are concerned that, as the winter weather bites and with another period of lockdown, children will be spending more time indoors and online, and will be at a greater risk.

We’re already working with the Government on its Online Harms Bill, to help ensure that legislation protecting children online and placing a duty of care on tech companies is tough and effective.

While the Government is acting to protect us all from this virus, we’re also calling on them to ensure this generation of young people is not defined by the pandemic. In the short-term, this will mean ensuring that support is provided now for those who are vulnerable and, in the long-term, investing in local services and specialist support for children and young people.

School closures are more than an inconvenience for parents. If connections with teachers, adults and services which keep children safe are lost and children are out of sight, the risk of harm, abuse and neglect increases, as does the negative impact on a young person’s mental health.

We know that home might not always be the safest place for children, and increased pressures on families during the pandemic have increased the risk of harm to them. We need to ensure vulnerable children are protected – whether that is by them continuing to attend school, or staying in contact with teachers, schools, services and other adults who can help them.

And we can all do our part.

During the first lockdown, reports of child abuse and neglect to the NSPCC helpline from concerned adults rose by more than 40 per cent.

More people are working from home and seeing or hearing things which raise concerns about the safety of young people, and while it might feel awkward to pick up the phone and report those concerns, it’s absolutely the right thing to do.

We mustn’t let children suffer in silence, and we can all do our part to support children who need our help."