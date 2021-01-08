STAFF at the second tallest building in York are celebrating NHS heroes this weekend with a special light display.
The Park Inn by Radisson in York city centre will be switching on it's bedroom lights in the shape of a heart to say thank you to the vital work NHS teams are doing right now on the frontline in the fight against Covid-19.
The hotel's general manager, Dinesh Kunder, said from about 6pm on Saturday (January 9) lights will be switched on in unison in rooms on the riverside facade on the building, which is second only in height to the Minster.
Mr Kunder said it is the second time they have used the display, as they carried a similar one last summer, and it is their way of saying thank you to front line workers in the city.
