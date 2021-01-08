POLICE have closed down a council house in East Yorkshire after a drugs warrant was carried out at the property in December.

Humberside Police said the house on Eleanor Avenue in Bridlington was shut down by officers on Thursday after obtaining a full closure order at Hull Magistrates Court.

The warrant executed last month resulted in three women being arrested on suspicion of possession with intent to supply drugs and the seizure of drugs, phones and drug paraphernalia, the force said. It confirmed the women have all been released under investigation whilst enquiries continue.

Community beat manager, PC Zoe Messenger, said: “We had received a number of reports of people attending the property to deal or buy drugs, drug use taking place inside and various public order situations occurring, often resulting in damage being caused to the council owned property.

“Drug dealing and the anti-social behaviour that comes with it will absolutely not be tolerated in our communities and as seen here, we will not hesitate to take enforcement action such as warrants and closure orders.

“This closure order ensures that the occupants and their visitors can’t return to the property and we will continue to take action against anyone committing these types of offences in order to prevent further harm to our local residents.

“If anyone believes a property is being used to sell drugs, I would encourage you to tell your local team or call our non-emergency number 101 so that we can take appropriate action.”