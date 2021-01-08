STAFF from Tesco stores across York worked tirelessly over Christmas to offer support for service users from the Refugee Action York (RAY) charity.

Over the festive period, the nine Tesco Express stores encouraged in-store contributions from colleagues and customers alike, to help make personal contributions to each individual member of the refugee organisation.

The project saw donations of items such as toiletries, warm clothes, festive hampers, and school supplies.

Olivia Sykes, the community champion who started the project, said: "Our efforts to help RAY, despite the challenges associated with Covid, reflect Tesco’s core values of commitment and responsibility to the community.

"The collaboration between the store managers across York and their respective colleagues has contributed to the successes of the initiative and also to ensuring RAY service users were supported over the festive season."

Alistair Lewis, store manager at the Low Ousegate store, said: "We are delighted that, even despite Covid setbacks, we have still been able to make a difference to those in our community."

RAY, which started in 2002, offers warm welcomes, friendships, and support to those who have arrived in the UK as refugees, asylum seekers or migrants who have had to leave their home countries.

Carrie Wheater, Manager at Ray, said: "We are so grateful to Olivia and the team at Tesco for their support and kindness."

The organisation has grown in strength and numbers, now supporting up to 200 individuals at a given time.

Recent support has included sharing relevant government guidelines to its users, continuing its Information & Support Service by phone and Zoom, holding weekly virtual coffee mornings to reduce isolation.

A key service offered by RAY is their volunteer befrienders who regularly check in with their assigned household to offer practical and emotional support such as shopping for those who are self-isolating or struggling with young children.