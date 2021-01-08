MORE coronavirus testing slots are now available after a new site has opened at York University.

An agreement reached between York Council and the University of York for a new symptom-free testing site that opens today (Friday),

The council said the new test will offer more tests and increased hours to make it more convenient for people to get tested.

It added that the new site means that York residents have more slots and a choice to get a symptom-free test.

And, since offering symptom-free testing in December 2020, thousands of tests have been done which have identified a number of positive tests, which has stopped the spread of Coronavirus.

The testing centre will be based at University of York Sport Centre sports hall and working alongside the existing testing site based at York St John University, it will offer even more residents the chance to get tested.

If you are eligible and need to book a test, please visit: https://www.york.gov.uk/SymptomFreeCOVIDTest.

A spokesman for the council said the testing sites are important because one in three people with coronavirus do not display symptoms and therefore, some individuals will be spreading the virus without realising.

It advised that tests are booked regularly (every week), and that people get tested twice, 3 days apart.

Councillor Keith Aspden, Leader of City of York Council: “We are really grateful to the thousands of residents who have booked a test and are continuing to get tested regularly. It does make a difference and will help to stop the spread of the Coronavirus.

“Throughout this pandemic, we have been working incredibly closely with our partners. Our thanks go to the University of York, who along with York St John University, are offering their testing site to residents. This is yet another example of how the city can come together to fight Coronavirus.”

Sharon Stoltz, Director for Public Health at City of York Council said: “This new site means we can offer more symptom-free tests to York residents. The early identification of symptom-free cases and subsequent self-isolation will help to stop the spread of the virus.

“That so many residents are taking symptom-free tests regularly is testament to how we are looking out for each other as a city. If you are eligible please book regular tests to help the city fight Coronavirus and keep the people you love safe.”

Professor Charlie Jeffery, Vice-Chancellor of the University of York, said: “Throughout this pandemic, we have been working with our key partners across the city and region to support the wider community and this is another example of that close collaboration.

“Asymptomatic testing is vital in reducing transmission rates and helping to protect the public, and ultimately the NHS, and I am pleased that we can play our part in broadening testing across the City to identify those showing no symptoms.”

Health Minister Lord Bethell said: “We’ve already come so far since first setting up a national testing programme at an unprecedented pace to help counter COVID-19, but we continue to strive to go further, faster.

“Innovations such as lateral flow tests hold the key to the next phase of our ambition to see mass, rapid testing available to people across the country.”

