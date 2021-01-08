A MAJOR road has been closed and several schools have been shut to vulnerable and critical worker children due to snow falling across York and North Yorkshire this morning.

At around 8.15am, North Yorkshire Police's Roads Policing Group tweeted that the A169 from Pickering to Whitby was being closed due to vehicles getting stuck.

Motorists have been told not to attempt this route.

It said: "Numerous reports around the county of snow and poor road conditions - don’t travel unless you have to and reconsider your route."

North Yorkshire County Council tweeted this morning to say that some vehicles were stuck in snow on the A684 at Winton and Ellerbeck, near Northallerton.

It also said the B1410 at The Carrs between Briggswath and Ruswarp has been shut due to flooding, while the B1416 Oakley Bank at Ruswarp is closed due road damage.

Traffic constable David Minto tweeted: "Heavy snowfall around the county now. North and east areas particularly affected and certainly high ground. Snow now settling in Harrogate district. Please only travel if essential. Use dipped headlights and #DriveToArrive #NorthYorkshire."

North Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service station manager Tony Walker tweeted the picture above and said: "Wow proper snow on the A59 near Green Hammerton. A1 also has bad driving conditions. Stay safe, drive to arrive and allow extra time on your journey."

Sergeant Paul Cording gave this update on how the snow is affecting North Yorkshire's roads this morning:

A brief update on the roads throughout North Yorkshire. Please take care if you are out & about, drive to the conditions & check in on elderly & vulnerable neighbours pic.twitter.com/h3DkE8A5IO — Sgt Paul Cording👐🏻😷↔️ (@OscarRomeo1268) January 8, 2021

A number of North Yorkshire schools have been closed to vulnerable and critical worker children due to snow. These are Lealholm Primary School, near Whitby, Hackforth and Hornby Primary School, near Bedale, Castleton and Glaisdale primary schools in the North York Moors and Melsonby Methodist Primary School, near Richmond.

Meanwhile, snow has started to settle in York this morning. Click here for more.

The Met Office has issued a yellow weather warning for snow and ice covering most of England, including York and North Yorkshire. It is in place until midnight tonight.

