SNOW is falling across the region this morning, and police are urging people not to travel unless they have to.
At around 8.15am, North Yorkshire Police's Roads Policing Group tweeted that the A169 from Pickering to Whitby was being closed due to vehicles getting stuck.
Motorists have been told not to attempt this route.
It said: "Numerous reports around the county of snow and poor road conditions - don’t travel unless you have to and reconsider your route."
North Yorkshire County Council tweeted shortly before 10am to say that some vehicles were stuck in snow on the A684 at Winton and Ellerbeck, near Northallerton. It said a gritter was on its way to re-treat the road.
Traffic constable David Minto tweeted: "Heavy snowfall around the county now. North and east areas particularly affected and certainly high ground. Snow now settling in Harrogate district. Please only travel if essential. Use dipped headlights and #DriveToArrive #NorthYorkshire."
Sergeant Paul Cording gave this update on how the snow is affecting North Yorkshire's roads this morning:
A brief update on the roads throughout North Yorkshire. Please take care if you are out & about, drive to the conditions & check in on elderly & vulnerable neighbours pic.twitter.com/h3DkE8A5IO— Sgt Paul Cording👐🏻😷↔️ (@OscarRomeo1268) January 8, 2021
Low-lying areas such as York avoided getting the snow, with light rain and sleet instead.
The Met Office has issued a yellow weather warning for snow and ice covering most of England, including York and North Yorkshire. It is in place until midnight tonight.