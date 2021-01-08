UPDATED 9.35AM: Police now say that missing George Hall from Pateley Bridge has been found safe and well near Skipton this morning.
POLICE are searching for a missing man.
George Hall, 89, could be driving his dark blue Vauxhall Crossland, registration number YF68 NZW.
Police say George, from Pateley Bridge, was last seen in his car in the Skipton Road area of Harrogate heading out of the town at around 8.30pm on the night of Thursday, January 7.
Officers are very concerned for his welfare and are appealing to anyone who has seen George or his car to contact them.
He is described as having grey hair and wears glasses, it is not known what George is wearing.
Searches are currently being carried in the Pateley Bridge and wider Craven and Richmondshire areas.
Anyone who has seen George or his car should contact North Yorkshire Police on 101. If you have an immediate sighting of George, please call 999.
