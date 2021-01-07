York's iconic city walls will be lit blue to coincide with the return of the ‘Clap For Heroes’ at 8pm this evening (Thursday).

Council chiefs say the move is to mark the start of 2021 and recognise the efforts of essential workers.

Councillor Keith Aspden, leader of City of York Council, said: “2021 has begun with another challenge for us all, and our key workers have yet again proven to be invaluable. We are happy to see the return of ‘Clap For Heroes’ as it gives us all a chance to celebrate their amazing efforts over the last 10 months.

“I would like to add my personal thanks to all our key workers who have all continued to provide essential services to us all. Let’s remind them that no matter how challenging times may be, the city stands behind them and we are all extremely grateful for their continued efforts to help fight this virus.”

Sharon Stoltz, head of public health, said: “Clap For Heroes is a way for all of us to show how much we appreciate the work of our health care teams and all front line workers.

“The best way we can support them, and the country as a whole, is to make sure we follow the guidance and stay at home to stay safe. It is more important than ever that we all do everything we can to stop the spread of the virus, and provide our key workers with the support they need.”